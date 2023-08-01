AI unlocks secrets of Amazon river dolphins’ behavior, no tagging required

Freshwater dolphins navigate the waterways of the Amazon Basin. In the wet season, water spills from the rivers, flooding parts of the forests. The dolphins go, too, using their exceptionally flexible bodies and echolocation clicks to navigate a maze of submerged greenery. Researchers who study the dolphins typically use boats to follow and sometimes tag the animals, but this is nearly impossible in floodplain forests. As a result, the habits of two endangered freshwater species — the pink river dolphin or boto (Inia geoffrensis) and the tucuxi (Sotalia fluviatilis) — have been shrouded in mystery until recently. Researchers from the Technical University of Catalonia, Spain, and the Mamirauá Institute of Sustainable Development in Tefé, Brazil, have successfully combined advanced acoustic-monitoring techniques and artificial intelligence to shed light on the movements and behaviors of these dolphins in their seasonally flooded habitats. Their results are published in the journal Scientific Reports. Two botos exploring the floodplains in the Mamirauá Sustainable Development Reserve. Image courtesy of Wezddy Del Toro/IDSM. The researchers submerged powerful recording devices called hydrophones to depths of 3-5 meters (10-16 feet) at various spots across an area covering approximately 800 square kilometers (309 square miles) of the Mamirauá Sustainable Development Reserve in Amazonas state. The hydrophones recorded sounds from various habitats, including river channels, confluence bays, floodplain lakes, and flooded forests during both wet and dry seasons between June 2019 and September 2020. To analyze these recordings, they employed convolutional neural networks (CNN), a type of deep-learning algorithm, to automatically…This article was originally published on Mongabay

