Cameroon government again opens way for logging in Ebo Forest

Cameroon’s government is again planning to open a portion of Ebo Forest to logging, threatening 200,000 hectares (500,000 acres) of largely intact forest that is home to several rare and endangered species. The forest, in southern Cameroon, is also subject to a land claim by Indigenous Banen people. In April, the prime minister’s office reclassified 68,385 hectares (168,983 acres) of Forest Management Unit 07-006. The government previously opened this block of forest to logging in 2020, before swiftly suspending the decision. At the time, environmentalists and most local leaders welcomed the suspension as an opportunity for consultation with nearby communities and participatory mapping to guide decisions over future access to the forest. The latest decree permits the population to continue to collect firewood and non-timber forest products like fruit, mushrooms and medicinal plants, but it charges the Ministry of Forestry and Wildlife with drawing up a management plan for logging and other activities. Victor Yetina, chief of the Ndikbassogog 1 clan and a representative of the Association Munen Retour aux Sources, an association of Banen community members, told Mongabay that while some locals support opening logging of FMU 07-006, communities in the area are divided over the issue. “At the moment, the Banen community is in disarray, except for a small minority loyal to the parliamentarian of Nkam. For the vast majority, it is simply unimaginable that things should remain as they are. It is therefore not an option to do anything with this Forest Management Unit. The Banen people…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay