Elephant encounters rattle farmers in Indonesia’s Jambi province

SAROLANGUN, Indonesia — On a night in early July, Solikin was awake chasing elephants past sunrise. The animals had entered the community's oil palm fields and raised hell, mashing hundreds of young palm stems to a pulp. "What are we farmers supposed to do?" Solikin told Mongabay Indonesia a week later as he surveyed the damage in Sepintun, a village in Jambi province on the island of Sumatra. "We live off the yield of the land — but like this?" The damage was the worst Solikin had seen in a decade, he said. The elephants left a trail of destruction that stretched for more than a mile. The Sepintun farmers have already identified the suspects in the July rampage: two male elephants with a reputation locally for raiding crops. "The ones who did this carnage are Haris and Lanang," said Marhoni, an oil palm grower in Sepintun. In 2017 the Jambi conservation department moved Haris, a male elephant, across the province from Bukit Tigapuluh National Park to Harapan Forest ("Forest of Hope"), a 98,555-hectare (243,535-acre) restoration area in the lowland near Solikin's oil palms. Their hope was that Haris would unite with one of the five remaining female elephants in Harapan Forest. A year later, the conservation department doubled down and sent in Lanang, a male in his 30s, to join Haris in Harapan Forest. Anecdotal testimony suggests the government's conservation tactic has yet to win approval from all local farmers.

