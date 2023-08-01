Funding circularity: Investing in Asia’s circular economy business models

SINGAPORE — For a while now, researchers and policy experts have touted the transition to a circular economy as a way to sustainably handle the world’s growing waste and pollution crisis. The objective is to rapidly replace the “take-make-waste” business model of the linear economy with the “reuse, repair, refurbish and recycle” model of a circular economy. The ultimate goal would be to achieve zero waste. But beyond the buzzwords now doing the rounds in the media, how do inventive entrepreneurs and companies make sense of the circular economy? How can businesses adopt this model to reduce resource extraction and increase reuse and recycling? And how can small businesses that are successfully exploring innovative circular models find the money to scale up, especially in emerging economies? To get answers to some of these questions, Mongabay sat down with Ellen Martin, the chief impact officer at Circulate Capital, an investment management firm based in Singapore that funds circular business models in emerging economies. Launched in 2018 with a $100 million fund, Circulate Capital invests in companies in South and Southeast Asia with the aim of scaling up their circular solutions. In essence, the circular economy business model helps companies rethink and revamp their supply chains — reinventing their relationships with raw materials and waste. A key part of the process is to reduce the reliance on new raw materials by deriving new products from waste. “It’s a whole way of creating value that decouples the extraction of resources from the environment…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay