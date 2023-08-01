Indonesian oil palm firm slapped with $61m fine for fires on its plantation

JAKARTA — Indonesia’s highest court has upheld a $61 million fine against an oil palm company over massive fires on its plantation that razed an area seven times the size of New York City’s Central Park. On July 3, the Indonesian Supreme Court ordered plantation company PT Rafi Kamajaya Abadi (RKA) had previously been found liable by lower courts for the burning that razed 2,560 hectares (6,326 acres) of its concession between 2018 and 2019 in Melawai district on the Bornean province of West Kalimantan. It was ordered to pay 920 billion rupiah in fines, a verdict that the Supreme Court upheld in a ruling handed down July 3. The burning occurred partly on peatlands, which destroyed the carbon-rich ecosystems beyond repair, emitted massive volumes of greenhouse gases, and generated a choking haze that affected communities living across a wide radius, according to the Ministry of Environment and Forestry, which brought the lawsuit against the company. During the peak of the fires, in September 2019, smoke from burning vegetation and peat drifted far north into Malaysia’s Sarawak. Malaysian entities own 95% of RKA’s shares. Rasio Ridho Sani, the environment ministry’s director-general of law enforcement, welcomed the Supreme Court’s ruling, calling it another success story in the government’s pursuit of “strict liability” for fires in the plantation industry. The 2009 Environmental Law stipulates that plantation firms are strictly liable for fires that occur on their land, even fires that start outside the concession boundaries. The concept of strict liability has since…This article was originally published on Mongabay

