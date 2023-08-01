Infrastructure in the Andean Amazon: the Carretera Marginal de la Selva

Although never organized as a specific project, the Carretera Marginal de la Selva has emerged from multiple projects that have been established in the Andean foothills from Colombia to Bolivia. In addition to the gap across the Serranía de Macarena, there is a small gap between Ecuador and Peru that conserves a biological corridor between Parque Nacional Podocarpus in the Andes to the Reserva biológica Cerro Plateado in the Cordillera del Condor and several Awajún Indigenous territories in Peru. Within Peru, whose president proposed the idea, the Carretera Marginal de la Selva traces a sinuous route through the foothills of the Andes, the Marañon Valley, the Huallaga Valley, the piedmont landscapes of Huanuco and Pasco and the Selva Central. Disjunct from this continuous highway are segments of the Peruvian Yungas and the piedmont of the Madre de Dios. Virtually all Peru’s lowland tropical agriculture is located within 50 kilometers of this road, which – despite its idiosyncratic route – makes it a strategic asset supporting domestic food security. The Carretera Marginal de la Selva was first proposed in 1969 by Fernando Belaunde to promote the integration of the economies of the Andean Amazon. The concept has influenced the design of national highway systems but there remain significant gaps among its different components. Official highway maps show a future potential route for the Carretera Marginal de la Selva, which would extend south from the Selva Central ~800 kilometers toward the Camisea gas fields to the Corridor Interoceanico del Sur near Puerto…This article was originally published on Mongabay

