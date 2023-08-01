JPMorgan, Citi named among top financiers of Amazon oil and gas projects

Decades of oil spills have polluted rivers and streams throughout the Amazon Rainforest, affecting wildlife and destroying the homes of Indigenous peoples. But the oil and gas industry doesn’t act alone — it gets financing from big banks to maintain its pipelines and expand operations. New research has found that eight major banks are responsible for most of the $20 billion in financing for oil and gas companies operating in the Amazon Basin, leading some conservationists to call on the banks to improve their regulations or cut ties with the industry altogether. “The banks financing oil production and expansion in Amazonia have a critical choice before them: continue to be complicit in the destruction of Indigenous peoples’ lives and livelihoods, the rainforests that support them and the worsening climate crisis; or take clear steps to exclude oil and gas from their financing portfolios,” said Stand.earth and the Coordinator of Indigenous Organizations of the Amazon Basin (COICA) in a new report. The banks providing the most financing to oil and gas companies in the Amazon are JPMorgan Chase, Itaú Unibanco, Citibank, HSBC, Banco Santander, Bank of America, Banco Bradesco and Goldman Sachs. Since 2009, they’ve given companies more than $11 billion in various types of financing, or more than half of the $20 billion believed to be pumping into the region. An oil spill in the Lago Agrio oil field in Ecuador. (Photo courtesy of Wikimedia) JPMorgan Chase, which tops the list of financers, has given around $1.3 billion to state-owned…This article was originally published on Mongabay

