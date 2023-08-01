The truth about heat pumps and the power needed to run them

From BBC
The way we heat our homes is changing.
As the world moves away from fossil fuels, we will be saying goodbye to our gas fires and boilers – and instead electrifying the heating systems in our homes.
So, what will this mean for you – and the systems that deliver the energy we depend upon?
In just 12 years’ time you won’t be able to buy a gas boiler any more.
The government has ordered that sales of new ones will be banned from 2035.
Heating our homes accounts for as much as 16% of the UK’s planet-warming carbon dioxide emissions.
The front-runner in the race to replace our boilers is undoubtedly the heat pump.
There is a very simple reason why – they are extraordinarily efficient.
They cost more than gas boilers, but for every unit of energy you put in, you get up to three units of heat out.
Sounds like a no-brainer, doesn’t it?
Unfortunately, it is not quite as simple as that.
Heat pumps produce hot water at lower temperatures than gas boilers.
That means to get the heat into your home, it is a good idea to have bigger radiators.
And you will keep more of the heat in if your home is well-insulated and has double glazing. But doing that additional work can massively add to your costs.
Read the full article
