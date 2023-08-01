Thirsty and exhausted, Texans feel the heatwave

From BBC
Published35 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
As the sun rose over the aging water tower that stands over the quiet town of Carrizo Springs, Texas – population 5,000 – so did the temperature.
By mid-morning, the town was sweltering. Parked cars quickly became unbearable, and the streets were largely devoid of people, except for a few construction workers drinking water and seeking shelter from the sun.
The air felt heavy and walking outside for more than a few minutes at a time was difficult, even for residents long accustomed to the scorching temperatures of south Texas.
“[This year] feels different… it’s even hard to take a deep breath in,” said Ann Margaret Valdez, the director of Dimmit Regional Hospital’s emergency department, as she glanced out a window towards a parking lot in which heat was visibly coming off the pavement. “The heat is just too intense, and the humidity makes it worse”.
The dangerous reality of a Texas summer is by now familiar to the staff at the hospital, which serves a largely rural community in an arid and almost entirely shade-less expanse that covers two sun-stricken counties, about 116 miles (186 km) southwest from San Antonio.
“Usually, when people come in with severe heat exhaustion, they have a very rapid heart rate. They’re kind of confused, and they’re not responding very well,” Rodrigo Gutierrez, the hospital’s trauma nurse coordinator, told the BBC.
“Or they will come in and are asleep,” he added.