Can Lula balance the transition to renewable energy with Amazon mining expansion? (commentary)

When it comes to advancing a much-needed ecological transition alongside the expansion of industrial mining, Brazil’s Lula Administration presents a clear contradiction. Recently, during the summit in Letícia, Colombia, President Lula emphasized the importance of avoiding an ecological transition based on the “predatory exploitation” of critical minerals, warning about the dangers of concealed neocolonialism. Yet the Lula government is also promoting a so-called “Green Plan” that stimulates efforts towards a transition away from our current over-reliance on fossil fuels, but paradoxically relies on the expansion of mining. The plan in fact replicates a colonial extractivist model that Lula rightly signals must be a thing of the past. Among the projects featured in the “Green Plan,” the “Solar for All” program is notable, as it aims to install solar panels in urban peripheral neighborhoods, providing renewable alternative energy to underserved communities and lowering their electricity costs. However, the production of solar panels depends on the extraction of critical minerals, which often occurs in ecologically sensitive areas, meaning that our much-needed transition to clean energy could come at an unbearable cost to the ecosystems it’s intended to safeguard. Deforestation caused by a bauxite mine in the Amazon. Image by Daniel Beltra for Greenpeace. Furthermore, Brazil’s “Green Plan” envisions boosting South American integration with bioeconomy initiatives entailing the development of a series of regional energy, infrastructure, and mining projects, which threaten Amazonian ecosystems and forest communities. The plan also features the significant deployment of offshore wind energy, increasing demand for minerals such as…This article was originally published on Mongabay

