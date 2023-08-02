Ecuador pig & poultry farm pollution sparks protest amid IDB, IFC loans

The Tsáchila Indigenous communities of the province of Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas, Ecuador, have spent more than two decades speaking out against the air and water pollution caused by the waste from pig and poultry farms owned by Pronaca, an Ecuadorian company that operates in the food production sector and is one of the country’s five biggest companies. Today, one of these communities’ biggest concerns is the fact that, despite their repeated protests, since 2004, Pronaca has received $170 million from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) — the private sector arm of the World Bank — and $50 million from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). The communities have denounced the air pollution and contamination of the Pove, Peripa, and Chigüilpe rivers caused by the release of animal waste, adding that they have lost part of their territory to the company’s expansion and that a prior, free and informed consultation was never carried out. “As a community we can no longer perform our daily activities; we can no longer fish, nor can we bathe in the river. Our cultural spaces feel closed off. Now we’re saying that enough is enough, that we want to protect our way of life and if they take away our water, then they take our lives,” said Byron Calazacón, a spokesperson for the Tsáchila Indigenous people. On June 5, the Ecuadorian Coordinating Committee for the Defense of Nature and the Environment (CEDENMA) published the report “The environmental and Social Impacts of IDB Invest and IFC…This article was originally published on Mongabay

