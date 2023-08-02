In Sumatra’s Jambi, community forest managers fish to protect peatlands

MENDAHARA ULU, Indonesia — At the end of 2018, three communities in this subdistrict on the island of Sumatra were given rights to manage their local peatland by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who showed up in person to present the certificate. Suryani still has the photo of the handover by Jokowi, as he is known, displayed in his home. “It was a moment of real pride for our village because the community-forest decree was handed over directly by Pak Jokowi,” said Suryani, who leads the forest management collective in Pematang Rahim village in Sumatra’s Jambi province. According to the Warsi Indonesian Conservation Community (KKI), an environmental group based in Jambi, the productive land around Suryani’s village used to be community rice fields, until plantation companies assumed control of the peatland in the 1990s. Peat covers just 3% of the world’s land surface, but peatlands store more carbon than all other land vegetation combined, according to the IUCN. Encroachment in the Pematang Rahim village forest. Image by Lili Rambe for Mongabay Indonesia. During the 2015 Southeast Asia wildfire crisis, 80% of Jambi’s 900,000 hectares (2.2 million acres) of peatland were damaged by wildfires, according to Pantau Gambut, a Jakarta-based nonprofit. The catastrophe emitted a vast cloud of carbon emissions and blanketed homes in air pollution, causing long-term harms that remain poorly understood. Environmental groups attribute that to the plantation industry practice of digging canals to drain water off the peatland for growing monocultures. “The main problem with the peatlands in Jambi…This article was originally published on Mongabay

