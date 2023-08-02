Plastic ‘Frankenrocks’ pose new pollution threat to coastal environment

JAKARTA — Uncontrolled burning of plastic waste on Indonesian beaches has given rise to plastic-rock hybrids that deposit in and may pollute coastal ecosystems and fisheries, a new study has found. Molten plastic mixed with natural and artificial debris, known as plastiglomerate, and other new forms of plastic pollution were found on an island beach in Indonesia’s Java Sea, a group of Indonesian and German researchers reported in their recently published paper in the journal Scientific Reports. Lead author Dwi Amanda Utami, a geologist at Indonesia’s National Research and Innovation Agency, said these new types of plastic pollution could contribute to the chemical contamination of nearby coastal habitats such as coral reefs, seagrass meadows, and mangroves. “We know that Indonesia is famous for being the second-largest plastic waste contributor in the world, especially for plastic debris that leaks into the ocean from land-based sources,” Dwi told Mongabay in a phone interview. The research team collected samples from Panjang Island on the western edge of Indonesia’s Java Island. Image courtesy of Utami et al. (2023). Collected sample of plastiglomerate. Image courtesy of Dwi Amanda Utami. Meanwhile, burning garbage on the beach is a common practice in the country, done for reasons ranging from keeping warm to serving as a quick solution to eradicating fishing and tourism waste where incineration facilities are unavailable, Dwi said. After the plastic debris melts, it reconsolidates with natural components on the beach, such as coral fragments, sand or dry leaves, to create “Frankenrock” hybrids: plastiglomerates, which…This article was originally published on Mongabay

