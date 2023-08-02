Study reveals turtles’ millennia-old food affair with North African seagrass

A multidisciplinary team of researchers comparing bone samples from ancient turtles with skin samples from modern-day green turtles have been able to trace the “food footprints” of this endangered species. The evidence points to these turtles returning to the same seagrass meadows on the North African coast of the Mediterranean for at least 3,000 years. Until now, knowledge of the green sea turtle’s (Chelonia mydas) pickiness for certain foraging spots, known as site fidelity, was based on limited samples, only dating back around 50 years, Willemien de Kock, a marine biologist at University of Groningen in the Netherlands, told Mongabay. De Kock and her team, comprised of archaeologists, biologists and ecologists, used modern satellite tracking data and archaeological findings from Bronze and Iron Age sites to analyze ancient turtle feeding habits. Thousands of years ago, ancient peoples were eating turtles, leaving behind traces in the form of bones with collagen in them. It was these archaeological samples that de Kock and her team compared with skin samples from contemporary green turtles. “[I]t gives us an amazing snapshot into the ancient world, if we then look at their biological characteristics,” she said. Marine biologist Willemien de Kock, who led the recent study, examines a turtle bone. She underlines that their findings show the importance of protecting seagrass meadows and turtle nesting sites. “These sea turtles have gone to the same place year after year, and this behavior hasn’t changed for millennia.” Image courtesy Leoni von Ristok. Their results, published in the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

