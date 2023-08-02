‘The deep sea is vital to protect the ocean’: Q&A with France’s Hervé Berville

KINGSTON, Jamaica — In November, President Emmanuel Macron announced that France was calling for an international ban on deep-sea mining, a proposed activity that has received much attention due to its controversial nature. Proponents argue that deep-sea mining is necessary to obtain critical metals for renewable technologies essential to fight climate change. But critics say deep-sea mining would do more harm than good, irrevocably damaging marine ecosystems that took millions of years to form. Some countries have called for a “moratorium” or “precautionary pause” on deep-sea mining, but France is the only nation to have called for an outright ban. In January, the French Parliament also voted to ban deep-sea mining in the nation’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ), which spans more than 10,186,624 square kilometers (3,933,078 square miles) around France itself and numerous archipelagic countries in the Pacific under French control. France has the second largest EEZ in the world. Among marine conservationists, France’s state secretary for the sea, Hervé Berville, is often viewed as a champion for the oceans, speaking out against deep-sea mining and supporting efforts to protect the international waters of the high seas through the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) Agreement, also known as the High Seas Treaty, which 160 states and other parties agreed upon in March. However, during his one year in office, he has also drawn controversy for opposing a ban on destructive fishing practices such as bottom trawling inside European marine protected areas. At the recent meetings of the International Seabed Authority…This article was originally published on Mongabay

