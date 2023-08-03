How seed networks across Brazil are helping to restore biomes

In the Chapada dos Veadeiros area, in Goiás state — 230 kilometers (143 miles) from Brasília — members of seed networks from several parts of Brazil met for almost a week in early June. Together with environmental organizations, researchers and government officials, they participated in discussions to boost Redário, a new group seeking to strengthen these networks and meet the demands of the country’s ecological restoration sector. “This meeting gathered members of Indigenous peoples, family farmers, urban dwellers, technicians, partners, everyone together. It creates a beautiful mosaic and there’s a feeling that what we are doing will work and will grow,” says Milene Alves, a member of the steering committee of the Xingu Seed Network and Redário’s technical staff. In 2022, 64 metric tons of native seeds were sold for this purpose by the more than 20 member networks. Redário directly supported the sales of around 16 metric tons of more than 200 species sown across 1,200 acres. Similar figures are expected for 2023. Collection of native seeds by traditional populations in preserved areas of different Brazilian biomes has contributed to effective and more inclusive restoration of degraded areas. The effort is necessary for Brazil to fulfill its pledge under international agreements to recover 30 million acres of vegetation by 2030. Seed collection for restoring these areas used to be done only by companies. Now, these networks, which have multiplied in the last decade and are organized as cooperatives, associations or even companies, enable people in the territories to benefit…This article was originally published on Mongabay

