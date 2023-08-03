In Sabah, natural capital agreement surfaces again, despite critics

Supporters of an embattled carbon deal in the Malaysian Bornean state of Sabah have publicly resumed efforts to bring the 2-million hectare (4.9 million-acre), 100-year agreement into force. “This initiative is expected to become a prominent carbon dioxide sink, reinforcing our proactive stance on climate restoration,” Sabah’s Deputy Chief Minister Jeffrey Kitingan said in a June 28 statement, according to The Star newspaper. Kitingan has been the project’s most visible proponent and a driving force in putting together the natural capital agreement (NCA) without public knowledge in October 2021. But since November 2021, when Mongabay first surfaced news of the agreement — signed by members of the state government, a Singaporean firm and an Australian consultancy — it has faced a backlash of criticism about its origins and planned implementation. Maliau Falls in Sabah, Malaysia. Image by Rhett A. Butler/Mongabay. Nearly two years on, Kitingan said Aug. 3 that plans were in the works for a pilot project in Sabah to work out the complexities of carbon and natural capital crediting, according to Talantang, an online news site. Seri Hajiji Noor, Sabah’s chief minister, also confirmed to several media outlets that the state government is “fine-tuning the details.” “It is good for us to explore this industry,” Hajiji said Aug. 1, according to The Star. “Our forests can offer us lucrative returns, but we have to manage our areas and water sources properly.” Kitingan and other backers of the NCA argue the sale of carbon credits from Sabah’s forest resources…This article was originally published on Mongabay

