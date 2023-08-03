Infrastructure in the Pan Amazon: the Guiana Shield and the Coastal Plain

Roads are scarce in the Northern Amazon, and surprisingly, the few that exist have not triggered widespread deforestation. This apparent anomaly is largely the consequence of a development dynamic that has kept these countries from seriously pursuing agricultural development in their Amazonian provinces. Venezuela chose to build an economy based on mineral extraction, mainly oil, and its leaders have viewed its landscapes of the Guiana highlands as a giant national protected area. The colonial history of Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana has caused their residents to look to Europe or North America for economic opportunity, which has suppressed the demand for terrestrial connections to Venezuela and Brazil. The first truly modern highway in the entire region, the Ruta a la Gran Sabana serves as a transitway for commerce between the Venezuelan Coast and Brazil as well as an entry point for tourists visiting the Gran Sabana and tepuis. Most of Venezuela’s tropical timber is extracted using this road, and it is a key infrastructural asset for the mining industry. This highway connects with BR-174 in Roraima and is now almost forty years old; its renovation and maintenance are included within the IIRSA portfolio of investments. In recent years, oil spills in Venezuela have been occurring more frequently. This image is from 2018, after oil overflowed from one of the tanks at the Jusepín Plant, in Maturín. Image by Jeanfreddy Gutiérrez Torres. The other major highway corridor is the route between Boa Vista (Roraima) and Georgetown (Guyana). The section in Brazil…This article was originally published on Mongabay

