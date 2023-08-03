Nepal won’t set fresh tiger number goal, to focus on coexistence, connectivity

KATHMANDU — After nearly tripling its population of tigers in just 12 years, Nepal’s conservation authorities have decided to now focus on improving human-tiger coexistence and shoring up the big cat’s connectivity between different habitats across the country. The National Tiger Conservation Action Plan (NTCAP) for 2023-2032 sets four strategic objectives: ensuring effective management of tiger habitats, reducing human-tiger conflicts, enhancing connectivity and genetic viability of tiger populations, and strengthening institutional capacity and coordination. “The new action plan builds on the successes and lessons learned from the previous plan [2016-2020] and addresses the emerging threats and opportunities for tiger conservation,” said Ajay Karki, deputy director-general at the Department of National Parks and Wildlife Conservation. Nepal was home to an estimated 121 tigers in 2010, the same year that it and 12 other tiger range countries agreed to double the population of Panthera tigris by 2022, the next Year of the Tiger in the Chinese zodiac. In that time, Nepal nearly tripled its tiger population, even as other countries saw their tigers decline or even go locally extinct. Today, Nepal is home to 355 tigers, well in excess of the 250 target that the Himalayan country was expected to achieve as part of global efforts to double the wild tiger population. A tiger in Chitwan National Park, Nepal. Image by AceVisionNepal77 via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0). One of the key differences between the new plan and the previous one is the shift from focusing on increasing the tiger population to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay