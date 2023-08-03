Prickly babies: A Jamaican nursery aims to restore sea urchins felled by disease

ORACABESSA BAY, Jamaica — An encounter with a long-spined sea urchin is fairly rare in the Caribbean these days, but not for Jaye James who is currently feeding chunks of pulpy green algae to a nimble trio. This group is one of eight she must feed every two days to keep them healthy and growing at this urchin nursery, housed in the Oracabessa Bay Fish Sanctuary on Jamaica’s northern coast. James places the lumps of algae close to the urchins or sometimes on their spines for easier access. They use the suction motion of their tiny tube-like feet to slowly move the algae around to their mouths, situated near the tank floor. Algae is the urchins’ favorite food. And that’s why they are so important to the Caribbean’s marine ecosystem. “They help to keep the reef healthy and decrease the amount of algae, which competes with coral,” James, a marine scientist who manages the sanctuary and tends the urchin nursery, tells Mongabay. The urchin’s prickly nature, defensive prowess and more than five million years of survival as a species make it hard to imagine this deep dweller as vulnerable. But in the 1980s, a disease struck Caribbean waters, nearly wiping out long-spined urchins (Diadema antillarum). Last year, the disease returned with the same devastating effect. As a result of the urchins’ low numbers, an excess of algae has stifled and killed healthy coral in Jamaica and the wider Caribbean. The implications ripple through coastal communities across the region, affecting the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

