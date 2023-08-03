Progress is slow on Africa’s Great Green Wall, but some bright spots bloom

The southern fringes of the Sahara are dynamic. As rainfall varies, land patches on the edge chop and change between green and arid brown. Human activities, like overgrazing, deforestation or poor irrigation, further degrade some of the already arid parts of the Sahel, resulting in desertification. As the planet heats up, changes in rainfall patterns can cause longer dry spells on the southern boundaries of the Sahara, stretching the desert further down, and affecting nearly a million people and their livelihoods in the Sahel. In 2007, the African Union responded to the aridification of the Sahel by resolving to build a “Green Wall” running 8,000 kilometers (5,000 miles). The tree barrier, as it was initially conceptualized, would extend all the way from Dakar in the west to Djibouti in the east and be completed by 2030. The idea of the wall slowly morphed into a more flexible concept with a socioeconomic angle: a mosaic of forested land, interspersed with farmland and grassland, spread over 780 million hectares (1.93 billion acres), that also benefits local communities. Officially known as the Great Green Wall for the Sahara and the Sahel Initiative (GGWSSI), this ambitious effort aims to restore 100 million hectares (247 million acres) of degraded land, sequester 250 million metric tons of carbon to combat climate change, and create 10 million jobs by the end of this decade. More than 20 African countries have partnered with several international agencies, research institutes, and civil society and grassroots organizations to build the wall…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay