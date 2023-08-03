Takin’ out the trash: How do transnational waste traffickers operate?

In 2020, 282 containers full of mixed waste bales sailed from Salerno, Italy, to Sousse, Tunisia, in four shipments. Italian customs did not raise any flags. Customs classified them as CA, or automated control (controllo automatizzato in the local language), simply meaning no control. Back then, the COVID-19 pandemic was kicking, and officials relaxed scrutiny of goods between countries. But even outside global emergencies, only a tiny portion of outbound containers undergo some control. In Italy, it’s roughly 2%. “We run very few checks because controlling in an excessive and massive manner is unthinkable,” the former head of the Salerno customs office, Maurizio Pacelli, told Mongabay. “Otherwise, no goods would leave.” However, those seemingly innocuous 282 containers would erupt into an international scandal, leading to protests, the arrest and the sentencing of six Tunisian officials, and a lengthy dispute between Italy and Tunisia on waste repatriation. There was even a fire that may have destroyed evidence. In Italy, prosecutors are still investigating the responsibilities of a broker, the exporting company, Sviluppo Risorse Ambientali (SRA) and the officials who authorized the shipment, among others. In 2020, 282 containers full of mixed waste bales sailed from Salerno, Italy, to Sousse, Tunisia, in four shipments. Image by Guia Baggi. Those seemingly innocuous 282 containers would erupt into an international scandal, leading to protests, the arrest and the sentencing of six Tunisian officials, and a lengthy dispute between Italy and Tunisia on waste repatriation. Image by Guia Baggi. Where waste moves Globalization requires goods…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay