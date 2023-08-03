To safeguard a rare Brazilian woodpecker, an NGO bought out its habitat

Conservationist George Georgiadis vividly remembers the first time he saw Kaempfer’s woodpecker, a species once thought to be on the brink of extinction. He heard its drumming, then the bird flew out from the bush, filling the forest with its dramatic cackle. The encounter inspired Georgiadis, co-founder of the Araguaia Institute, a conservation NGO, to dedicate himself to the protection of the rare bird and its habitat, the Cerrado savanna in Brazil. It’s been five years since several hundred hectares of Cerrado landscape in the state of Tocantins became the first sanctuary for Kaempfer’s woodpecker (Celeus obrieni). The area that once faced an ever-expanding agricultural frontier and the danger of wildfires became a reserve after the land was acquired privately. Although still facing risks, this area is now part of a growing network of protected lands safeguarding the woodpecker and other threatened species of the Cerrado. An elusive woodpecker With its wine-hued head, cream-colored body, and its wings striped in black and chestnut brown, Kaempfer’s woodpecker makes quite an impression. Yet, despite its conspicuous looks, the bird has managed to evade detection for almost a century. First described by ornithologist Emil Kaempfer in the mid-1920s in the Brazilian state of Piauí, east of Tocantins, it was initially thought to be a subspecies of the rufous-headed woodpecker (Celeus spectabilis). But differences in habitat, behavior and plumage led some ornithologists to conclude they were looking at a new species. They didn’t have the chance to confirm it, however: with no further sightings…This article was originally published on Mongabay

