Amazon Summit sparks hope for coordinated efforts from the rainforest nations

The heads of eight Amazonian countries will gather in the state of Pará on Aug. 7-9 for Brazil’s most important environment summit of the year, with the aim of reaching an agreement to mutually reconstruct public policies that preserve and develop the Amazon Rainforest. Experts and civil society groups broadly commend the event, although some organizations demand greater Indigenous inclusion in Amazon-related decision-making. The Amazon Summit, initiated by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, will be held in Belém, the capital of Pará, and unites Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, Suriname and Venezuela, as well as other international representatives, with the intent of renewing the Amazon Cooperation Treaty and strengthening the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (ACTO) between the countries. Over the three days, the nations will hammer out a consolidated approach to protect the rainforest and its populations, cease crime and deforestation and promote sustainable development across the entire region. The formation of an Amazonian parliament, with the participation of all nations that share the biome, is expected to be included in the final document, according to Brazilian news outlet g1. Lula aims to present the joint agreement at COP28, which takes place in the United Arab Emirates in November. The conference has been hailed as “extremely important” and “a window of opportunity to stop the approaching point of no return in the biome” in a WWF emailed statement. The commitment among the Amazonian countries to work together on tackling urgent rainforest issues is considered a critical step…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay