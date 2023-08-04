In Philippines, climate change tests Indigenous farming like never before

ILOILO, Philippines — In the mountainous village of Jayobo in the central Philippines, internet and mobile connectivity are spotty. The nearest town center is an hour’s drive along a rough, unpaved road, and electricity has only recently reached the village and remains intermittent. To get information about the weather, Indigenous Suludnon farmers like Adelfa Lebuna must either brave the trip to town — risky during the rainy season — or rely on a battery-powered radio. However, thanks to their traditional knowledge and strong connection to the local agroecosystem, farmers like Lebuna have so far managed to prepare for disasters. Days before Typhoon Haiyan hit on Nov. 8, 2013, Lebuna says her husband, Leopoldo, had a disturbing dream. “There was someone shouting, giving a warning. He woke up and asked, ‘What was that? Why did I dream that?’ He told us to find shelter because a storm was coming,” the 51-year-old mother of six tells Mongabay. The day after the premonition, the Suludnon community noticed signs of the approaching calamity: birds, snakes and bees retreating into the mountains, tree leaves turning upside down, and farm animals acting erratically. Well acquainted with these natural climate hazard indicators and warning systems, families like the Lebunas harvested their crops and stocked up on firewood to help weather the storm and its aftermath. The hilly village of Jayobo in the central Philippine province of Iloilo is home to the Indigenous Suludnon, also known as Panay-Bukidnon people. Faced with limited government support, they combine traditional agroecological…This article was originally published on Mongabay

