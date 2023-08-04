Killing of U.S. biologist adds to rising violence against scientists in Mexico

Gabriel Trujillo was unstoppable when it came to studying nature. Botany, his passion, led him to explore lots of places while cataloging plants and their behaviors. In June 2023, that research took him from California to the mountains of Sonora in northeastern Mexico in hopes of finding Cephalanthus occidentalis, a shrub that was crucial to his work. That trip would also end with his violent death. Trujillo’s body was found with several bullet wounds on Thursday, June 22, on the side of a road connecting San Nicolás to Tepoca, in the municipality of Yécora. The 31-year-old scientist had been killed three days prior, on June 19, the same day his family had reported him missing. After losing communication with Trujillo, other biologists in Sonora and California started to look for him. They called around, organized a WhatsApp group, traveled to the area where he was last seen, and interviewed people who knew about his stay in Sonora. Even though they started receiving death threats, they didn’t stop until he was found. Trujillo was hoping to reconnect with his Ópata Indigenous roots. Image by Roxy Cruz via GoFundMe. One Mexican biologist who helped in the search for Trujillo and who is not being named here for his safety, said death threats started coming in after he and other scientists filed a complaint about the disappearance. Eight days after Trujillo’s body was found, on June 30, the Sonoran prosecutor’s office released a statement that it was in the process of gathering evidence…This article was originally published on Mongabay

