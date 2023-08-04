Machine learning helps researchers identify underground fungal networks

Justin Stewart left for Mount Chimborazo in August 2022 to collect fungal samples from the Ecuadoran volcano at an elevation of 4,000 meters, or about 13,000 feet. Given that vegetation would be sparse at that altitude, Stewart says he didn’t expect to find enough plant roots underground that would support mycorrhizal fungi, the species he had set out to sample. Once up there, Stewart and his team started digging holes to collect samples. But much to their surprise, he later said, it was filled with roots and plant systems. During lab analysis later, they identified 12 species of arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi — the essential interface that facilitates the transfer of water and nutrients from soil to plants via the root system. “This is an area where we had predicted high biodiversity,” Stewart told Mongabay in a video interview. “To see that there are actual root systems there, and fungi, was so exciting.” The predictions, based on which Stewart organized the trip, were made by a machine-learning algorithm. Using satellite data from locations known to have high density of the fungi population, Stewart and his colleagues trained models to predict regions around the world that are biodiversity hotspots for mycorrhizal fungi. Then, the team would make their way to those locations to collect samples for DNA analysis to corroborate the model’s findings. The Society for the Protection of Underground Networks (SPUN), where Stewart is an ecological data scientist, is an initiative that’s working to map the presence of mycorrhizal fungi around…This article was originally published on Mongabay

