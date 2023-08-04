Massive carbon offset deal with Dubai-based firm draws fire in Liberia

Liberia is set to hand over control of nearly 10% of its total land mass to a United Arab Emirates-based firm in a massive million-hectare carbon credit deal that’s drawing fire from local and international environmental groups. According to a leaked draft of the contract, the deal could override the customary land rights of communities living in vast swaths of the country’s forests, potentially violating a number of Liberian laws. If signed, the deal would create protected forests for the purpose of generating carbon credits, which could then either be sold on voluntary markets or traded bilaterally between Liberia and other governments looking to meet their emissions targets. Development and marketing of those credits would be carried out by Blue Carbon, a firm headquartered in Dubai and launched last October by Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum, the youngest member of Dubai’s royal family. Blue Carbon is part of Ahmed’s “private office,” which, along with his Ameri Group conglomerate is a major investor in energy projects across Africa and the Middle East, including oil and gas. On its website, Blue Carbon says it was “formed to create environmental assets, nature-based solutions, and register carbon removal projects using modern methodologies.” In less than a year, the firm has also inked high-profile MOUs with Tanzania and Zambia to develop carbon credit-generating conservation projects. The deal with the Liberian government would give it near-total control of the country’s remaining intact rainforests for the next 30 years. George Weah, President of Liberia, with Ahmed Dalmook Al…This article was originally published on Mongabay

