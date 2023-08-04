Nepal’s climate change adaptation strategy needs One Health approach (commentary)

Nepal is a small biodiversity-rich country that is subjected to climatic vagaries: conditions range from tropical in the south to alpine in the north. While Nepal contributes ~ 0.027% of the global greenhouse gas emissions, it is the 4th most vulnerable country in the world to climate change. A climate change vulnerability assessment conducted in 2010 showed that more than 1.9 million Nepalese (7.03% total population) are highly vulnerable to climate change, and 10 million are at increased risk. About 80% of rivers and streams, major water sources for drinking and irrigation, are fed by glaciers that are retreating. With global warming, the Himalayan glaciers and ice caps are melting at an alarming rate resulting in an increase in the number of glacial lakes in that region. Specifically, these glacial lakes have almost doubled numerically in the last four decades associated with increased frequency of flash floods and overflowing rivers due to glacial outbursts. Recently, Nepal has been experiencing major disasters almost every year: the Seti Flood in 2012; the Jure landslide in 2014; the Gorkha earthquake in 2015; glacial lake outburst floods in Bhote Koshi in 2016; the Barun Khola and the Terai floods in 2017; the tornado in the Bara-Parsa district in 2019; the landslides and debris flow in Sindhupalchok in 2020; and landslides and debris flow in Mustang in 2021. On 15 June 2021, landslides in Melamchi Sindhupalchowk killed 5 persons, adversely impacting local people and disrupting the water supply to Kathmandu, the capital city. Such landslides and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

