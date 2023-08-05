Amazon deforestation continues to fall under Lula

Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon plunged sharply in July, continuing a downward trend since President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva took office at the beginning of the year. This was revealed in data published today by INPE, Brazil’s national space research institute. The analysis of satellite data from INPE’s deforestation detection system — known as DETER — showed that 500 square kilometers (193 square miles) of tropical rainforest were cleared in Brazil’s portion of the Amazon during the month of July. This represents a 66% decline relative to July a year ago when Jair Bolsonaro was president. Area of deforestation detected by INPE’s DETER system, Jan 1-Jul 31 since 2009 (sq km) Monthly and 12-month- moving average data for deforestation alert data from Imazon’s SAD system and INPE’s DETER system. Imazon is a Brazilian NGO that independently monitors deforestation. The total deforestation detected by DETER through the first seven months of the year amounted to 3,149 square kilometers, 42% less relative to the same period last year. The news comes just days before leaders from eight Amazonian nations will meet in Belém to discuss ways to protect and sustainably manage Earth’s largest rainforest. The Amazon Summit is expected to renew the Amazon Cooperation Treaty between the countries. The decline in Brazil’s rate of deforestation marks a sharp reversal relative to the trend under the Bolsonaro administration, during which forest destruction surged. Bolsonaro’s era was characterized by rollbacks of environmental laws, amnesty for illegal deforesters, heated rhetoric against environmentalists and Indigenous…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay