Mongabay’s What-to-Watch list for August 2023

Local communities across the world have passed on the traditional knowledge about foods gathered from the wild, and in some places, these foods are getting more popular. In India, the demand for fox nuts grows, but its habitat and ecosystem are threatened. In Brazil, communal Brazil nut harvesting is proving to be a winning opportunity for the future of the Amazon Rainforest. Boipeba Island in Brazil, a paradise with Atlantic Forest, mangroves, and reefs, is home to various local communities. But things are changing as a luxury tourism project looms. In another part of Brazil, in Brumadinho Valley, a dam that burst in 2019 is still posing problems to Indigenous groups. In Spain’s Ebro Delta, rising sea levels and stronger storms are sending saltwater far inland, affecting agriculture and livelihoods. Scientists are trying to restore the delta. In India, Tamil Nadu state is trying to revive a highly-polluted, but biodiversity-rich, Thamirabarani river. As climate change threatens many food systems and agriculture around the world, farmers in Vietnam are adopting new methods and technologies to grow rice with less water. In India, Delhi has seen the worst floods in decades last month — Mongabay-India explains why. Add these videos to your watchlist for the month and watch them for free on Mongabay’s YouTube channel. Scientists protect biodiversity against hydropower in Bosnia Rapid biological surveys are a well-known way to establish the richness of an ecosystem and advocate for its conservation. A group of scientists and conservationists have used such surveys to prove…This article was originally published on Mongabay

