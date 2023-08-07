Researchers detect two of Suriname’s most powerful jaguar trafficking networks

Experts on wildlife crime in Suriname monitored and documented two of the most powerful jaguar trafficking networks in South America. The networks, called “SA1” and “SA18,” operate in Suriname and are directed by overseers from China. The investigation provided detailed information on both networks, their trafficking routes, their operational methods, and details on the convergence of this trafficking with other serious crimes, including human trafficking, illegal mining and money laundering. “The most important message for law enforcement officials, governments and other non-governmental organizations is [that they should] treat jaguar trafficking not just as a simple crime against wildlife, but as a crime that is in the hands of dangerous people who are also involved in other serious crimes; we want to lift the level of the conservation practices to explain that this is more serious than opportunistic jaguar hunting,” said Andrea Crosta, the founder and director of Earth League International (ELI), an NGO that fights environmental and wildlife crimes through research, analysis and intellect. ELI joins the National Committee of The Netherlands within the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), which leads Operation Jaguar. This operation is a collaborative project with the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), with support from the Dutch Lottery. A jaguar (Panthera onca). Image by Carlos Navarro. The illegal trafficking of jaguar fangs, bones and other body parts puts these big cats at risk and is an extremely profitable business in Latin America. Throughout the region, jaguars (Panthera onca) are severely threatened by poaching…This article was originally published on Mongabay

