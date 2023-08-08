As Bhutan reports big boost in tigers, coexistence strategies become necessary (commentary)

On Saturday, July 29, the world celebrated International Tiger Day with good news from my home country of Bhutan, a small Himalayan kingdom sandwiched between India and China. Bhutan’s latest tiger population survey reports 131 more tigers living in the wild, a 27% increase from its first systematic survey in 2015. This second national tiger survey is the product of over 300 field staff setting up 1,200 camera trap stations across some of the most treacherous terrain in the Himalayan mountains — a testament to Bhutan’s unwavering commitment to conservation. Bhutan’s achievement is reason to celebrate, to be sure. But the tiger’s turnaround begs an important question: will people in Bhutan and other tiger range countries necessarily be enthusiastic about growth in tiger populations? After all, people don’t always welcome wildlife thriving in their neighborhoods. So let’s be clear. For all the benefits that healthier tiger populations bring to local communities and range countries alike, there are also challenges, such as the prospect of more human-tiger conflicts and reduced tolerance to co-existence with large predators. Managing these conflicts in a manner that is equitable, practical and sustainable is vital for the continued preservation of tigers and for the communities that share their habitat. A village in Wangdue Phodrang. Most Bhutanese people live in rural areas, where livestock roam freely, making them easy prey for tigers. Image by Baron Reznik via Flickr (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0). Bhutan’s efforts to boost tiger numbers are part of a global endeavor to save the tiger. The beginning of the 20th century…This article was originally published on Mongabay

