Carbon credits – land grab or the Amazon’s future?

From BBC
Published1 hour agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
This week, delegates arriving in Belém’s international airport are being welcomed with a lively “Boi de mascara” folkloric dance routine. In fact, the whole city is celebrating being in the spotlight, playing host to the Amazon Summit.
It also feels like a bit of a warm-up for 2025 when the city hosts COP30. These two events are a big deal for this part of Brazil – a region that often feels forgotten. Belém’s well-placed too, as the capital of Pará, the most deforested state in all of Brazil.
President Lula da Silva called this summit to bring together the eight South American countries who share a slice of the Amazon.
It’s the first time in 45 years that there’s been a meeting like this, ensuring a regional response to combat crime and deforestation as well as climate change.
“I think the world needs to look at this meeting in Belém as a milestone,” Lula told the BBC last week.
“I’ve participated in several meetings and many times they talk, talk, talk, approve a document and nothing happens. This meeting is the first great opportunity for people to show the world what we want to do.”
President Lula da Silva has promised to reverse rising deforestation seen under his predecessor Jair Bolsonaro. In July this year, deforestation fell 66% compared with 2022 and Lula’s committed to zero deforestation by 2030.
“You have no idea how much pressure there was in our community from the Bolsonaro government,” says Robson Gonçalves Machado,