Indonesian illegal shark and ray exports remain rampant amid poor monitoring

LAMONGAN, Indonesia — The Brondong Fisheries Port in Indonesia’s East Java province was busy on a Friday morning in February as workers worked as swiftly as possible to unload the catches. Among the landed crates of fish, there were sharks and rays that appeared to be different types. Rizal, one of the many fish buyers who had stood by at the port since early morning, looked happy at the sight of that day’s catches. He eventually collected the biggest volume among the group with some 10 tons of both sharks and rays. Rizal’s fish handlers immediately got to work and cut off the sharks’ fins. Shark fins are the most valuable for Rizal. He could only get as much as 14,000 rupiah ($0.93) per kilogram (2.2 pounds) of shark meat, but the fins could be sold for millions of rupiah per kilogram. The longer the fins, the higher the price. For those measuring 15 centimeters (6 inches), the price point is between 500,000-700,000 rupiah ($33-46) per kilogram, while those measuring 40 cm (16 in) are priced at 2 million-2.4 million rupiah ($132-$159). Rizal said his buyers, who are from other cities in Java such as Surabaya, Pati, Tegal and Jakarta, would typically pay for 50-100 kg (110-220) of the fins. One of the hundreds of sharks landed at Brondong Fisheries Port of Indonesia’s East Java province. Image by A. Asnawi/Mongabay-Indonesia. Brondong is one of many Indonesian ports where sharks and rays are landed. A Mongabay-Indonesia investigation between January and April…This article was originally published on Mongabay

