Oil palm and balsa plantations trigger deforestation in Ecuadorian Amazon

In the Ecuadorian Amazon, a region marked by half a century of extractive industries, mainly oil, deforestation is a constant. In recent years, a new threat to the conservation of these forests has emerged: the cultivation of balsa and oil palm under a contract farming model, that is, production developed under a prior agreement between farmers and buyers. This was corroborated by a team from Mongabay Latam and La Barra Espaciadora that visited the “Via Auca” and “Via a Loreto” roads in the center-south and west of the province of Orellana. The team traveled to some of the areas that were deforested between January and March 2023, according to information from Global Forest Watch (GFW). “Ecuador is among the five most deforested countries in Latin America,” said Natalia Greene, vice president of the Ecuadorian Coordinating Body of Organizations for the Defense of Nature and the Environment (CEDENMA). The epicenters of deforestation, Greene said, are around the large extractive projects for which roads have been built since the mid-20th century. This infrastructure has given free rein to loggers and settlers seeking land for agricultural and livestock production. In Orellana, which is in northeastern Ecuador, these areas border Yasuní National Park and the foothills of the Andes Mountains, where there are diverse and endemic ecosystems. “Their destruction can cause habitat fragmentation and species extinction,” Greene said. However, the country’s Ministry of Environment, Water and Ecological Transition (MAATE) doesn’t think so, according to their response to a request for information for this article:…This article was originally published on Mongabay

