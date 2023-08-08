Protecting the Amazon requires fresh thinking, eminent ecologist argues

When it comes to the trajectory of Amazon deforestation, “we’re in a bad spot,” according to ecologist and conservation biologist Tim Killeen. With 30 years of experience living and working in South America and participating in the first environmental impact study conducted in Bolivia, Killeen has unique insight into the drivers of deforestation of the world’s largest rainforest. He’s published it all in the second edition of his book A Perfect Storm in the Amazon Wilderness, which Mongabay is releasing for free in English, Portuguese and Spanish. He joins Mongabay’s podcast to share what inspired him to work in conservation, critical takeaways from the latest edition of his book, his advice for the new generation of conservationists, and what gives him hope. Listen here: Making change in the Amazon region is like “turning an ocean liner,” according to Killeen. Governments that rely on exploiting the Amazon to maintain economic growth need consistent “pressure applied to the rudder of state” in order to institute long-term change, he says. Significant reform in commercial and financial markets is needed, which he details in the first chapter of the book. Photograph courtesy of Tim Killeen. “With few exceptions, sustainable models in forest and fisheries management have not yielded the economic returns needed to make them competitive with conventional extractive models. Even worse, the monetization of ecosystem services has generated a mere fraction of the resources required to change human behavior on the forest frontier, much less to subsidize the reforestation efforts that climate scientists…This article was originally published on Mongabay

