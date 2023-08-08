‘Sustainability is a continuous journey’: Q&A with RSPO’s Joseph D’Cruz

Joseph D’Cruz has more than 20 years of experience in sustainability, having worked for various international organizations like the United Nations Development Programme and the World Economic Forum, on issues ranging from climate change to poverty eradication to disaster recovery. But nothing’s kept him on the road more than his current job, as chief executive of the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO). The organization, with headquarters in Geneva and Kuala Lumpur, is at the forefront of efforts to encourage the growth and certification of sustainably grown palm oil. “I have spent a lot of time talking to lots of people in the industry all over the world,” D’Cruz tells Mongabay. “I’ve traveled more this past year than I have in my life, believe it or not.” The RSPO was formed in 2004 by a group of palm oil growers, buyers, investors and NGOs, in response to growing concerns over the impact of the rapidly growing industry. Palm oil is now the most widely used vegetable oil in the world, due to its versatility and high yield. Buy something in a supermarket today and there’s a 50% chance it contains palm oil, from soap and toothpaste to chocolate and pot noodles. As the industry expanded over the years to meet growing demand, concerns mounted over palm oil producers’ practices. Companies were, and continue to be, exposed for grabbing Indigenous lands, cutting down rainforests and driving critically endangered species like orangutans out of their habitat in the process. When D’Cruz took the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

