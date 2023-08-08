Water firms face legal action over sewage pollution

From BBC
The UK’s six biggest water firms are facing legal action over claims they underreported pollution and overcharged customers.
Severn Trent is the first in line, with claims against the other firms expected in the coming months.
A law firm says it could result in customers on average receiving £40 each, but the process could take years and there is no guarantee of success.
Trade body Water UK said the accusations were “without merit”.
The claims are being brought by Professor Carolyn Roberts, an environmental and water consultant represented by Leigh Day Solicitors. Leigh Day says it is the first environmental collective action of its kind.
The legal basis of such action is fairly new, dating from 2015. No cases have reached a conclusion yet although a number are currently going through the courts, including against MasterCard and BT.
Thames Water, United Utilities, Anglian Water, Yorkshire Water and Northumbrian Water are all set to have cases brought against them after Severn Trent. If all prove successful, the law firm says 20 million customers could be eligible for compensation.
The claims are being brought on an opt-in basis, which means all water bill payers are automatically part of it unless they actively choose not to be.
The Competition Appeal Tribunal will first need to decide whether the claims can go ahead. That process can take around a year.
Professor Roberts said that she