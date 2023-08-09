From debt to diversity: A journey of rewilding, carbon capture and hope

It’s the sort of June day that British summers should be made of, but rarely are. Pink flower-flecked brambles proliferate in knurled mounds, scattered across 3,500 sun-soaked acres of West Sussex scrubland audibly humming with bees. Curvy-horned cows chew rhythmically under shady old oaks among billowing stands of pussywillow and hawthorn. The birdsong is unreal. A thrush sends liquid top notes out across air punctuated by the raucous melody of a feathered orchestra. And above it all, a stork wheels. If it weren’t for the plastic tags in the cows’ ears and the overhead drone of occasional passenger planes, we could be 600 years ago. That’s about the last time storks nested wild in England, Isabella Tree told me. A writer, farmer and owner of the Knepp Estate, Tree strides across this magnificently disheveled landscape crafted by herself and her husband, Charles Burrell. Rewind 23 years and this place was a debt-ridden, subsidy-dependent farm, its already poor soil made worse by intensive agricultural practices. There were certainly no storks. Old English longhorns resting under an oak tree at Knepp. Disturbance from large herbivores has restored this landscape by reactivating natural processes that foster healthy ecology. Image by Elizabeth Fitt for Mongabay. But Tree and Burrell have helped nature reestablish its course at Knepp since then, in a process known as rewilding. Reintroducing white storks (Ciconia ciconia) is merely the icing on the cake. Fencing has been ripped down, large mammals introduced, drains smashed, even a river rewiggled. Reintroduced beavers have…This article was originally published on Mongabay

