Hawaii wildfires: Six deaths confirmed as blazes engulf Maui

Six people have died and more have been injured by wildfires sweeping the Hawaiian island of Maui, officials say.
Thousands are without power or cell phone service due to fires that are being fuelled by winds from a nearby hurricane in the Pacific Ocean.
Several blazes are also burning on the Big Island, also known as Hawaii island, a neighbouring island to Maui.
Officials say search and rescue efforts are still ongoing. But they warn that the death toll may rise.
Authorities have evacuated neighbourhoods, closed roads, and opened shelters to host thousands of evacuees.
An emergency order has been signed discouraging people from coming to Maui, which is a popular tourist destination.
“We have shelters that are overrun, we have resources that are being taxed, we are doing whatever we can” for local residents, the state Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke said during a news briefing on Wednesday morning local time.
On Maui, about 4,000 visitors are trying to leave the island, said state transportation official Ed Sniffen.
Thousands there are also without cell service, due to about 29 power poles collapsing. The full scale of the damages to
