Indigenous activists demand justice after 5 shot in Amazonian ‘palm oil war’

This story was supported by the Pulitzer Center’s Rainforest Investigations Network where Karla Mendes is a fellow. “Guys, Dayane [Tembé] is very bad, because she bled a lot from her mouth. She is going to the hospital, we are going there. I was shot twice, once in the shoulder and once in the thigh.” That was the audio message from Felipe Tembé that Indigenous leaders shared with Mongabay, describing a violent attack on his Indigenous community on Aug. 7 in a part of the Brazilian Amazon dubbed the “palm oil war” region. That Monday morning, private security guards from palm oil company Brasil BioFuels S.A. (BBF) allegedly also shot an Indigenous woman, Erlany Portilho Ferreira Tembé, and Indigenous man, Pylikape Tembé, in Tomé-Açu municipality, in the state of Pará, according to Indigenous leaders. Three days earlier, on Aug. 4, “heavily armed” BBF guards and military police deployed from the state capital, Belém, allegedly shot 19-year-old Kauã Tembé in what leaders have called an “arbitrary action” in the Bananal Indigenous village. In all, five Indigenous people were wounded in just 72 hours, activists say. Dayane Tembé was shot in the neck and her situation is very serious; she’s at a hospital in Belém and was scheduled to undergo surgery on Aug. 8, Urutaw Turiwar Tembé, chief of the Yriwar Indigenous village, told Mongabay in a voice message. “The attack on Friday last week was [against] my son, who was also shot by one of the security guards of the company BBF.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

