New farmers foundation supports deforestation-free products in Indonesia

JAKARTA — A new foundation has been established to support Indonesian farmers in protecting forests and selling their sustainably produced products to the global market. The foundation, called the Farmers For Forest Protection Foundation (4F), was established by the association of Indonesian palm oil farmers, or SPKS. This makes 4F the only foundation platform in Indonesia to be formed by and for farmers. The idea behind the foundation comes from the increasing market demand for Indonesian products that are deforestation-free and sustainable, according to SPKS secretary-general Mansuetus Alsy Hanu, known by his nickname, Darto. The European Union, for instance, recently adopted a regulation that bans the trade of commodities, such as rubber and palm oil, that come from deforested areas and illegal sources. Therefore, there’s a great barrier between the global market, which increasingly demands sustainable products, and smallholders, who are often left to their own devices without much support, Darto said. “We want to break this great wall, which has limited the access of palm oil farmers who are conserving forests or farmers who don’t deforest to the global palm oil market,” he said during the launch of 4F on Aug. 1 in Jakarta. “We want to tear down this wall so that palm oil farmers who produce without deforesting could have access to the market.” But there’s a cost to produce commodities like palm oil sustainably. The SPKS estimated that to map, collect data and trace smallholders so they can have legal certificates, at least 200,000 rupiah (US$13) per…This article was originally published on Mongabay

