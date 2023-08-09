Texas woman seriously injured after hawk drops snake on her

From BBC

Image source, CBS/Peggy Jones

By Max MatzaBBC News

A Texas woman was attacked by a hawk and a snake at the same time after the bird – which eats snakes – accidentally dropped the wriggling serpent on her.

Peggy Jones, 64, was mowing her lawn last month when a passing hawk dropped a snake on her before swooping down to angrily try to reclaim its meal.

The snake wrapped itself around her arm and began striking her face as the bird sunk its talons deep into her flesh.

The terrifying ordeal left her with cuts and bruising to her arm and face.

The bizarre incident took place on 25 July in the town of Silsbee, Texas, near the Louisiana border.

It began after a snake suddenly fell out of the sky and landed on her. Before she could remove it, the hawk attack began.

“As I was trying to sling my arm and sling the snake off, the snake wrapped around my arm,” she told CBS News, the BBC’s US partner.

“The snake was striking in my face, it struck my glasses a couple of times… I was slinging and slinging, he was striking and striking, and he just kept hanging on.”

Image source, CBS/ Peggy Jones

She realised it must have been dropped by a passing bird, since she was not standing under trees when it happened. Her assumption was quickly confirmed when the hawk swooped down and joined in the melee.

