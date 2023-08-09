Three new studies on Indigenous conservation for International Indigenous Peoples Day

Indigenous peoples and local communities have critical intimate knowledge of climate change impacts and adaptation options in their lands while the majority of those lands are under threat from industrial development, according to scientists and other researchers involved with three studies. Coinciding with the International Day of Indigenous Peoples, August 9, researchers involved with a study of Indigenous peoples’ and local communities’ in-depth knowledge of climate change impacts and adaptation are calling for scientists and policy-makers to recognize that knowledge, which includes changes in atmospheric, physical and biological systems as well as impacts on local livelihoods. Dozens of researchers from 65 institutions collaborating closely with communities around the world have spent five years gathering and analyzing data on community perceptions and responses to climate change impacts. Working with more than 5,000 participants from 49 cultures and nationalities, the Local Indicators of Climate Change (LICCI) project, led by the Institute of Environmental Science and Technology of the Autonomous University of Barcelona (ICTA-UAB), has examined 52 case studies in Indigenous and local communities. “The narrative of ‘not exceeding 1.5 degrees’ might give the false impression that climate change impacts affect all people in the same way,” said study leader Victoria Reyes-García, a research professor at the ICTA-UAB, referring to the Paris agreement’s goal to keep global temperatures below 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. “In contrast, the site-specific descriptions of climate change impacts provided by [Indigenous peoples] and by [local communities] provide clear evidence that climate change impacts different people in different…This article was originally published on Mongabay

