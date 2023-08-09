Translocation is a viable option for Brazil’s threatened porcupines: Study

Brazil’s coastal landscapes have rapidly transformed through the years. Development is the driving force behind these changes, boasting promises of modernization, job creation and a better future. Meanwhile, artisanal fisheries are pushed to the outskirts by gentrification, fewer areas are safe to swim due to pollution, mass fish deaths occur more frequently and staggering oil platforms have taken over the horizon. The sea view, now blocked by luxurious buildings, has become exclusive to few. The historically devastated Atlantic Forest, particularly its lesser-known and endangered coastal ecosystems — sandbank forests known for their species diversity and sandy soils as well as mangroves — face several threats as a consequence of escalating coastal development in Brazil. Drawn to the natural beauty of its seascapes, predatory tourism and the real estate industry target these areas to construct gated communities, hotels and resorts. Other relevant threats are widespread extractive and forestry industries present throughout the region. Moreover, some of Brazil’s largest cities are on the coast, and, in most cases, urban expansion also implies the destruction or degradation of these ecosystems. In the city of Aracruz, in the southeast, a group of Brazilian scientists rescued three thin-spined porcupines (Chaetomys subspinosus) from a sandbank forest that would be suppressed by the construction of a port terminal. This rare species, endemic to a small area of the Atlantic Forest, is the most threatened porcupine in Brazil, considered vulnerable to extinction by the IUCN Red List. Currently, their biggest threat is habitat loss driven by coastal development.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

