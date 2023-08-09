Video: Rio de Janeiro’s defender of mangroves

Guanabara Bay, the historic gateway to Rio de Janeiro, is both a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the most polluted coastal ecosystems in the world. It sees 18,000 liters (4,755 gallons) of sewage released into its waters every second. Domestic garbage, industrial waste, appliances, furniture and even corpses can be found floating in the bay’s murky waters. And yet, the Guanabara resists, thanks to the dedicated and fearless efforts of civil society, including popular movements, academics, policy advocates, and environmentalists like biologist Mario Moscatelli. For decades, Moscatelli has been fighting to preserve what’s left of Rio’s native mangroves. “When you fly over the mangroves of Guanabara Bay, you see them full of garbage,” says Moscatelli. “What takes me 20 years [to build], some guy destroys in a week. And there is no reaction from the government, despite the law being clear on protecting these ecosystems.” Mongabay collaborated with reporter Andrew Johnson, who has been following Moscatelli’s work for years, to produce this short documentary: A recent study estimates that the annual economic cost to Rio de Janeiro state caused by the pollution of the bay is at least 31 billion reais (around $6.5 billion) due to the loss of fishing in addition to the added strain to an underfunded health system and the loss of tax revenue from real estate devaluation. The environmental recovery of Guanabara Bay is important not only from an ecological point of view but also for public health and for the economy of Rio…This article was originally published on Mongabay

