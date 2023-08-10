Brazilian authorities launch probe into ‘Amazon’s largest single deforester’

Brazilian police on Aug. 3 arrested Bruno Heller, 71, named by investigators as the “Amazon’s largest single deforester” for environmental crimes in Pará state. According to authorities, he illegally appropriated at least 21,000 hectares (51,900 acres) of public land and destroyed 6,500 hectares (16,100 acres) of Amazon Rainforest for cattle ranching — an area larger than the island of Manhattan. Heller was arrested red-handed for illegal possession of a weapon and 350 grams (11.3 ounces) of gold without proven origin during a police operation at his address. He posted bail and was released two days later. Investigations are ongoing and under seal. Large areas of deforestation usually involve an organized operation with several nuclei and leaders. In this case, the police found only a single name — just Bruno Heller — associated with the devastation in Novo Progresso municipality, Pará. Federal Police sources told Mongabay the suspect may have deforested 30,000 hectares (74,100 acres) of the Brazilian Amazon, five times more than has been verified to date, including environmental damage to Indigenous lands and other protected territories. According to the investigations, Heller invaded undesignated public lands, cutting down the forest to raise cattle, investing vast sums of money in the operations. These areas were divided into smaller properties registered on Brazil’s Rural Environmental Registry (CAR), an online self-declaratory land record notorious for its flaws. These registries from Heller’s operations were listed in the name of stooges, several of them Heller’s relatives who didn’t live in the region. As a self-declaratory…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay