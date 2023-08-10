Captive to coal: Indonesia to burn even more fossil fuel for green tech

JAKARTA — Indonesia is on a spree of building coal-fired power plants for industry, which will keep the country addicted to the fossil fuel for the foreseeable future, regardless of its climate commitments, experts warn. Coal currently accounts for around 43% of the country’s grid electricity, making Indonesia one of the world’s top fossil CO2 emitters. And it’s set to bring more coal power online, according to a recent report by the Global Energy Monitor (GEM), which uses publicly available data on company plans. The report shows Indonesia had 18.8 gigawatts of coal power considered under construction by the end of 2022. This amount exceeds all other countries except China and India. It’s also nearly half of Indonesia’s current coal capacity, which stands at 40.6 GW. Most of these new coal plants, 13 GW or 69%, will be “captive” plants, meaning they won’t feed into the grid, but will instead be dedicated to powering industrial or commercial consumers. These include the aluminum smelters and nickel and cobalt processing facilities that the government is promoting to turn Indonesia into a global hub for the electric vehicle (EV) and battery supply chains. These new coal plants in the pipeline make it more difficult for Indonesia to transition away from its coal consumption, a key action for its climate change action plan, according to Rere Jambore Christanto, a mining and energy campaign manager at the Indonesian Forum for the Environment (Walhi). “With an additional capacity of 13 GW in captive coal plants, it means…This article was originally published on Mongabay

