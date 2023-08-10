EVs offer climate hope, but total auto supply chain revamp is vital

This story is the second article of a two-part Mongabay mini-series focusing on the question of sustainability surrounding electric vehicles. Read Part One here. The automotive industry is currently responsible for around 10% of global carbon emissions, largely via tailpipe exhaust from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Replacing gasoline- and diesel-powered vehicles with electric vehicles (EVs) is vital to having a chance of avoiding catastrophic global warming, according to experts. Yet across their respective supply chains, both ICEs and EVs have significant environmental impacts, including ongoing emissions. Experts argue that a circular economy approach — creating a closed loop supply chain powered by renewable energy that minimizes waste — is essential to curbing climate impacts but also addressing the automotive industry’s ballooning material burden, which will be greatly amplified by the green transition. Producing EVs based on a circular economy model (that reduces, reuses, and recycles materials), is considered a “key building block for a low-carbon mobility system, and… critical to achieving a 1.5° Celsius scenario,” to avoid catastrophic global warming, according to a report by the World Economic Forum. Emission cuts are indeed urgently needed, with the World Meteorological Organization estimating a 66% chance that at least one of the next five years will surpass the 1.5° C threshold (that’s a 2.7° Fahrenheit rise since the end of the preindustrial period). “There is a huge trend for electrification, which is one of the means that is helping us decarbonize the automotive industry,” says Natalia Dziergwa, Circular Cars Initiative specialist…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay